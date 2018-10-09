Independent Alliance at odds over 9% hotel Vat rate

By Elaine Loughlin and Daniel McConnell

Strong disagreements within the Independent Alliance have surfaced over their opposition to the proposed axing of the 9% Vat rate for hotels.

The Irish Examiner has learnt that Minister Shane Ross has been at odds with his colleagues over his continued opposition to the reversal when the public is largely accepting of it.

Fine Gael ministers have also lost patience with the Independent Alliance, especially Mr Ross, for bringing forward last minute demands and is now prepared to go to the polls by as November if it comes to it.

“This Budget process has been very, very difficult, not from Fianna Fáil but from the Independent Alliance side,” the minister said.

These disagreements were raised during a final meeting with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe during which there were “frank” discussions.

Mr Ross is said to be most unhappy that his sector, tourism, will be hit for a significant tax increase, worth over €500m, when as he sees it no other sector is being hit as hard.

He has been most agitated over this and several of us have tried to talk him down off the ledge,” one source said.

“A number of us believe the time has come for the lower Vat rate has to end, when hotels are ripping off people wholesale,” the source said.

However, the Alliance has also come under fire over a series of leaks to newspapers in the past week with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said to be most unhappy about details of his plans making the newspapers.

As the two Independent Alliance ministers who sit at Cabinet, Mr Ross and Finian McGrath have borne the brunt of the unhappiness.

The Alliance has secured agreement to see a doubling of the gambling tax from 1% to 2% which will raise €50m, which had been sought by Minister John Halligan.

The Alliance was also adamant the Christmas bonus be fully restored and has pushed for greater relief on inheritance tax.

Focus will now shift to extending the Government’s deal with Fianna Fáil and it is understood that Mr Varadkar is eager to kickstart this process as soon as possible.

Leo will be knocking on their door before the end of the week,” one senior minister said last night.

Mr Varadkar had hoped to start the renegotiation of the confidence and supply agreement over the summer but this was firmly ruled out by Micheál Martin.

It is understood that given the disruption within the Independent Alliance, Fine Gael is now ready to go to call an election if Fianna Fáil tries to delay starting talks.

However, Fine Gael backbenchers yesterday said this is not a giveaway election Budget and instead the Government is being prudent with public finances.

Dublin South-West TD Colm Brophy said: “It is not an election Budget, it is not an election package, it is very clearly part of a programme of Budgets which are designed to be prudent and designed to deliver sustained economic growth.

Hitting out at opposition parties he said: “If we had a government being led by some of these particular parties you would put at risk all the hard work that has been done over many, many years,” he said.