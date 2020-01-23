News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Increasing pension age will leave thousands on financial 'cliff edge' - SIPTU

Increasing pension age will leave thousands on financial 'cliff edge' - SIPTU
Thursday, January 23, 2020 - 07:53 AM

SIPTU is warning thousands of people will be left facing a financial "cliff edge" if the government increases the pension age.

Under the proposal, the pension age will increase from 66 to 67 in 2021 and then to 68 in 2028.

The union is today launching its new STOP 67 campaign calling for the decision to be reversed.

Frank Connelly from SIPTU says the whole thing has been badly thought out and will hurt people if it goes ahead.

"They're reaching 65, they've realised that they are not entitled to get their pension for another two years if this law goes through," said Mr Connelly.

"It is an obscenity that people are forced to go onto jobseeker's benefit, go down to the local social welfare office and be told that they are expected to look for a job or told that they are only eligible for jobseekers after working for 30 or 40 years."

READ MORE

Road users urged to take care as status yellow fog warning in effect

More on this topic

Retirement inequities extended - Cut pension ageRetirement inequities extended - Cut pension age

Over 40% of Irish workers will be reliant on state supports when they retireOver 40% of Irish workers will be reliant on state supports when they retire

IAPF: Rise in state pension age to 67 'highly concerning and demeaning' for Ireland's older populationIAPF: Rise in state pension age to 67 "highly concerning and demeaning" for Ireland's older population

Government pension plan to ‘exclude’ 700,000Government pension plan to ‘exclude’ 700,000


TOPIC: Pensions

More in this Section

Gardaí talk to three people as investigation into Cork father set on fire continuesGardaí talk to three people as investigation into Cork father set on fire continues

Garda tells inquest he shot Mark Hennessy as he believed he was about to slit Jastine Valdez's throatGarda tells inquest he shot Mark Hennessy as he believed he was about to slit Jastine Valdez's throat

Michael McGrath: Fianna Fáil not kicking pension decisions down the roadMichael McGrath: Fianna Fáil not kicking pension decisions down the road

Cork-based cybersecurity firm warn of 300% increase in cyber attacks from Iran Cork-based cybersecurity firm warn of 300% increase in cyber attacks from Iran


Lifestyle

Dr Sarah Miller is the CEO of Dublin’s Rediscovery Centre, the national centre for the Circular Economy in Ireland. She has a degree in Biotechnology and a PHD in Environmental Science in Waste Conversion Technologies.‘We have to give people positive messages’

When I was pregnant with Joan, I knew she was a girl. We didn’t find out the gender of the baby, but I just knew. Or else, I so badly wanted a girl, I convinced myself that is exactly what we were having.Mum's the Word: I have a confession: I never wanted sons. I wanted daughters

What is it about the teenage years that are so problematic for families? Why does the teenage soul rage against the machine of the adult world?Learning Points: It’s not about the phone, it’s about you and your teen

Judy Collins is 80, and still touring. As she gets ready to return to Ireland, she tells Ellie O’Byrne about the songs that have mattered most in her incredible 60-year career.The songs that matter most to Judy Collins from her 60-year career

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 19
  • 21
  • 24
  • 37
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »