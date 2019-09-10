News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Increasing level of drunkenness and drug-taking blamed in part for rise in Cork assaults

By Sean O'Riordan

Defence Correspondent

Tuesday, September 10, 2019 - 11:46 AM

An increasing level of drunkenness and drug-taking is being blamed in part for a rise in assaults in Cork city and county.

A meeting of the Cork City and County Joint Policing Committee heard that there were 290 assaults causing harm reported in the region between January and August this year, which was up from 240 for the comparable period last year.

The number of minor assaults reported rose by 100 from 885 to 995.

The figures were provided by Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin, who is in charge of policing Cork City.

He said the level of drunkenness offences has climbed from 997 to 1,113 in the comparable periods.

