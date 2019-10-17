News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Increased Garda presence for National Slow Down Day

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 17, 2019 - 09:32 PM

There'll be an increased Garda presence in over 1,000 speed enforcement zones from 7am tomorrow.

Garda National Slow Down Day runs for 24 hours, until Saturday morning.

It aims to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, increase compliance with speed limits, and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive speed.

276 drivers were found to be speeding on National Slow Down Day last year, while there's been a 15% increase in the number of drivers found to be above the speed limit on our roads this year. That amounts to over 96,000 detections so far in 2019.

117 people have died on our roads so far this year - an increase of five on the same period last year, in what was a record low for road deaths.

The Gardaí say a 1% reduction in average speed will bring about a 4% reduction in fatal collisions.

"This is the second Slow Down day of 2019 and it could not come at a more appropriate time," said Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary, of the Roads Policing Bureau.

"Roads deaths are significantly higher than this period last year and with the darker, wetter weather approaching, vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists will be at higher risk over the coming months.

"Lowering speed is crucial for reducing injuries in the event of a collision and keeps everyone in the community safer.

"Please check your speed and support Slow Down day, not only on the day, but every day."

