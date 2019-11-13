News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Increased funding for NTPF as 86k children waiting to see specialist

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, November 13, 2019 - 10:35 AM

The high number of people waiting for outpatient appointments is a "particular challenge", according to the Health Minister.

Simon Harris says his department will be focusing on tackling the large volumes of children waiting to see a consultant.

He says funding for the National Patient Treatment Fund (NTPF) has been increased to address the issue.

Over 86,000 children are currently on waiting lists to see a hospital specialist.

The Minister for Health says there was a drop in the number of people on outpatient waiting lists last month.

"This month will show the same again and I expect we will see those numbers beginning to come down," he said.

"We have given the NTPF a budget of €100m for 2020, the largest budget it's had in many, many years, back to the levels it had before the crash and they're now devising plans as to how we can reduce them.

"But I agree when it comes to children there needs to be a particular focus in this area and I've asked that the NTPF will look at both children and gynecological services in terms of targetted initiatives for 2020."

it comes as 603 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 396 are waiting in the emergency department, while 207 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

    The worst-hit hospitals today are:

  • University Hospital Limerick – 68

  • Cork University Hospital – 47

  • Mater Misericordiae University Hospital- 45

  • South Tipperary General Hospital – 42

  • Letterkenny University Hospital - 40

