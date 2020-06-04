News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Increase in domestic abuse reports during lockdown

Increase in domestic abuse reports during lockdown
By Paul Hosford
Thursday, June 04, 2020 - 08:45 PM

There has been a 25% increase in reports of domestic abuse during the Covid-19 lockdown, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan says.

Mr Flanagan said in the Dáil that 16 Divisional Protective Service Units have been rolled out across the country to combat the abuse and assist its victims.

He said that he wishes to make clear to the men and women affected by domestic violence that they can avail of supports: "I want the message to clearly go out to the women and men who suffer these dreadful crimes that supports and services are still available despite the pandemic; and that the civil and criminal justice system will continue to prioritise your support and safety."

Mr Flanagan said that the issue remains a priority for An Garda Síochána, who he praised as having a "real sense of purpose" throughout the pandemic.

"As Minister, I thank them and other frontline workers for their service. I am conscious too of the sacrifices often made by the families of Gardaí. It cannot be easy, to know that a loved one’s working day can expose them to danger. The reality is that the actions of Gardaí during these difficult days are creating a new and positive entry in the proud history of the service."

The figures come as pharmacy chain, Boots, announced it is establishing a safe space initiative in its stores for women. Under the scheme, women can go to their local Boots store and access a 'safe space' in a pharmacy consultation room.

Fianna Fáil justice spokesman, Jim O'Callaghan, said the scheme is welcome, but noted that it is only neccesary due to a lack of suitable refuge space.

“Some women and children fleeing violence are left with little option but to return to their abuser by virtue of the lack of refuge spaces. For anyone experiencing domestic violence, please be assured that help is available. It is important that people are aware of the signs of people who may perhaps be experiencing domestic violence in the home but cannot escape from their abuser or indeed use the phone."

Mr Flanagan said that a new bill which will overhaul governance and oversight of the gardaí, the Policing and Community Safety Bill, is "well advanced" by his department.

"[The Bill] will redefine policing to include prevention of harm in particular to those who are vulnerable; and place an obligation on relevant State agencies to cooperate with Gardaí in relation to community safety."

Once the bill is drafted, it will be brought to the government to be approved and published before making its way through the Oireachtas.

READ MORE

WRC finds postman unfairly dismissed over disputed kiss to receptionist

More on this topic

Boots offers Safe Space for abuse victimsBoots offers Safe Space for abuse victims

Domestic abuse victims 'trapped' in dangerous homes by mortgagesDomestic abuse victims 'trapped' in dangerous homes by mortgages

Coronavirus: 40% surge in calls to Women’s Aid compared to last yearCoronavirus: 40% surge in calls to Women’s Aid compared to last year

Minister confirms domestic abuse rise amid concerns victims flee to other countiesMinister confirms domestic abuse rise amid concerns victims flee to other counties


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Domestic Violence

More in this Section

Put online safety and digital literacy on school curriculum, say TDsPut online safety and digital literacy on school curriculum, say TDs

Herbal cannabis worth €20k seized in DublinHerbal cannabis worth €20k seized in Dublin

9,335 remain homeless but numbers continue to fall9,335 remain homeless but numbers continue to fall

Five more coronavirus deaths and 38 more cases confirmed in IrelandFive more coronavirus deaths and 38 more cases confirmed in Ireland


Lifestyle

Harpers from Cork and beyond have been making the most of online interaction, and a 240-strong ensemble will perform O’Carolan’s ‘Fanny Power’ this weekend, writes Pet O’Connell.Harps for Hope makes online connections to form 240-strong ensemble

A revamp of Disco Pigs may be on hold, but Corcadorca have developed a new socially-distant work for the residents of various housing estates around Cork, writes Marjorie Brennan.Disco Pigs on hold but Corcadorca to go live for Cork Midsummer

Bernard Wilson has written a children’s book about Mary Elmes, the Cork woman who helped to save hundreds of youngsters from Second World War concentration camps. Rowena Walsh reportsMiss Mary to the rescue: How a Cork women saved hundreds from concentration camps

My teeth have become sensitive lately and the pain can be intense. I’ve swapped my normal toothpaste for a ‘sensitive’ version but it hasn’t made a difference. What would you suggest?Natural health: My sensitive teeth are causing intense pain

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

  • 20
  • 23
  • 26
  • 36
  • 43
  • 44
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »