News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Inconsistencies found in online political advertising for 2019 poll – report

Inconsistencies found in online political advertising for 2019 poll – report
By Press Association
Tuesday, September 17, 2019 - 01:43 PM

A report on online political advertising during the 2019 European election has found inconsistencies in how political and “issue-based” advertising was defined.

The report was commissioned by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) and carried out by the Institute for Future Media and Journalism (FuJo) at Dublin City University (DCU).

The research examined political advertising activity on Facebook, Twitter and Google during the 2019 European election campaign.

It looked at the platforms’ commitment to the European Commission’s code of practice on disinformation, which is self-regulatory and designed to address the spread of online disinformation and fake news.

More than 1,500 political advertisements included in ad libraries and datasets provided by Facebook, Twitter and Google were monitored to find out whether the advertisement was paid for and who paid for it, if it was a political or issues-based ad and if it included information on micro-targeting.

Our findings indicate that the digital platforms have much room for improvement if they are to comply with their commitments under the code of practice on disinformation

The report found that while some information relative to the research questions could be found from the supplied datasets, it was not possible to arrive at a clear, fully comprehensive picture of the native and scale of political advertising on Facebook, Twitter and Google due to inconsistencies in the datasets.

It also found that issue-based adverts concerned with campaigning issues such as immigration and the environment, rather than election candidates or parties, were labelled by Facebook but not by Twitter and Google.

FuJo director Jane Suiter said “Online advertising offers an effective means of reaching target audiences so it is unsurprising that it is now integral to any modern, political campaign.

“However, the lack of transparency presents significant risks and challenges, and could potentially undermine the integrity of the electoral process.

“Our findings indicate that the digital platforms have much room for improvement if they are to comply with their commitments under the code of practice on disinformation.”

BAI chief executive Michael O’Keeffe said the report shows that three platforms “actively engaged with their commitments to support electoral transparency”.

“However, it also shows a lack of consistency from platform to platform in how they presented the data and in how political and issue-based advertising was defined,” he added.

Following the report, FuJo has made recommendations to the Department of the Taoiseach’s public consultation on regulation of online political advertising in Ireland.

- Press Association

READ MORE

New algorithm can spot cyberbullies with 90% accuracy, say researchers

More on this topic

Social media linked to poorer mental health among teenagers – studySocial media linked to poorer mental health among teenagers – study

World's top 100 digital influencers revealedWorld's top 100 digital influencers revealed

Belfast researchers find social media messaging can help teenagers' healthBelfast researchers find social media messaging can help teenagers' health

Instagram to test misinformation reporting toolInstagram to test misinformation reporting tool


politicsSocial MediaTOPIC: Social Media

More in this Section

Government gave Apple 'illegal state aid', SF claim as tax case is heard in EuropeGovernment gave Apple 'illegal state aid', SF claim as tax case is heard in Europe

Fianna Fáil accuse Fine Gael of childish behaviour over spending pledgesFianna Fáil accuse Fine Gael of childish behaviour over spending pledges

Man charged with unlawful possession of a firearm after garda seizureMan charged with unlawful possession of a firearm after garda seizure

Ireland ‘most generous’ country in the worldIreland ‘most generous’ country in the world


Lifestyle

It will take you out of your beauty comfort zone, but is remarkably easy to pull off.London Fashion Week: This top make-up artist wants you to ditch your cat-eye for a ‘blue fade’

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a 20-something man who isn’t having any luck meeting women in bars and clubs.Ask a counsellor: ‘Neither me or my mates have had a date for years – what are we doing wrong?’

As Aussie beer and cider brand Gayle launches in the UK, Abi Jackson finds out more from co-founder Virginia Buckworth.‘Brewed with love’: How new Aussie brand Gayle is putting ‘gay ale’ on the world drinks map

Pumpkins and other squash are such a distinctive harvest vegetable that they are used as symbols for many of the season’s festivals.Michelle Darmody: Pumpkin bakes

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »