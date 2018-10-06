Income tax cuts to benefit ‘squeezed middle’

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith, Elaine Loughlin, and Eamon Quinn

‘Squeezed middle’ households who could be crucial to the outcome of the next general election are set to benefit from cuts to income tax rates and further reductions to the 4.75% universal social charge as part of next week’s budget plans.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil both flagged the now near certain moves yesterday at separate budget events with just days to go before the financial package is revealed on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at the briefing on the white paper, which details the financial health of the country at the end of the year if no budget changes occur, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said it is not “fair” for middle-income earners to be hit with high tax rates.

And asked if he will increase the entry point for the highest rate of income tax to give the widely labelled ‘squeezed middle’ more financial breathing space, Mr Donohoe indicated the move is imminent.

“The tax package is what will be announced on Budget Day,” he said.

“I don’t believe it is sustainable or fair to workers paying high income tax levels.”

At a separate event launching Fianna Fáil’s alternative budget proposals, the party’s finance spokesman, Michael McGrath, made a rival bid to win over the potentially crucial section of the electorate with the threat of a general election still on the cards.

Outlining the existing 4.75% highest rate of universal social charge, Mr McGrath said that lowering the rate is now likely and that “we believe that rate captures the people who deserve to get some break, it makes sense given the progressive nature of our [Fianna Fáil’s] system”.

The rival parties’ focus on the need to win over voters before any future general election will play a key role in next Tuesday’s budget announcements, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin keen to be seen to have won out in the financial negotiations.

Underlining the point yesterday, Mr Donohoe said that the Fine Gael-led minority Government is now in line to bring in a “balanced” budget next year before providing a “surplus” budget from 2020, and twice pointed out that 2.3m people are now working — the highest rate in the country’s history.

At the Fianna Fáil launch, the party’s public expenditure spokesman Barry Cowen also highlighted the likely €5 per week rise in the State pension and other social welfare payments.

However, indicating the matter has been pushed by Fianna Fáil in negotiations, he said “nothing is in the bag until everything is in it”.

Meanwhile, Mr Donohoe is continuing to meet with Fine Gael ministers, Independent ministers, and Fianna Fáil this weekend in a bid to complete a number of budget issues. They include the fact that budgets for the Department of Children and Brexit protections have yet to be agreed, while a housing package is still being finalised.

Although the Independent Alliance is believed to have made gains on the gambling tax, which will see €50m ring-fenced for student and addiction supports, and the return of the Christmas bonus, it is unclear how much of the group’s demands have been met.

Separately, Irish Fiscal Advisory Council chair Seamus Coffey criticised political leaking and revealing of the budget plans days before they are announced.