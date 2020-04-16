News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Incidents of 'single separation' in the children’s detention centre reduced 44% last year

Incidents of 'single separation' in the children’s detention centre reduced 44% last year
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 16, 2020 - 07:10 AM

The number of incidents of 'single separation' in the children’s detention centre reduced by 44% last year.

A former prison governor says it means the environment in Oberstown has improved significantly.

‘Single separation’ involves a child being moved away from their peers on campus due to their behaviour, which may pose a risk to the safety of others or themselves.

Sometimes, it is because they are violent or aggressive or have drugs in their possession.

There were 1,326 incidents of ‘single separation’ in Oberstown Children’s Detention Campus in 2018 – but only 749 last year.

John Lonergan, a former governor of Mountjoy Prison, says it's very welcome news.

“It indicates a vast improvement in overall atmosphere and environment and relationships in the centre,” he said.

“What it means is that there are fewer incidents, fewer misbehaviours of a serious nature, there’s less conflict and as a result of that there is less tension.

“So it indicates an improvement in relationships.

“That has many, many positive spin-offs.”

Oberstown says there has been a big reduction in the use of separation in the campus in the past number of years.

It says there has been a big focus on monitoring the use of single separation to ensure it's used sparingly.

This article was updated at 11.30am.

READ MORE

Youth arrested after man, 20, dies in Dublin stabbing incident


More in this Section

Fewer passengers but Covid-19 brings new challenges for bus driversFewer passengers but Covid-19 brings new challenges for bus drivers

Delay in getting returned healthcare workers to frontlines against Covid-19 criticisedDelay in getting returned healthcare workers to frontlines against Covid-19 criticised

Two healthcare workers from Kilkenny hospital die from Covid-19Two healthcare workers from Kilkenny hospital die from Covid-19

Restrictions won’t be lifted in same order they were imposed – HolohanRestrictions won’t be lifted in same order they were imposed – Holohan


Lifestyle

As we report strange dreams in these strange times, dream analyst Michael Murphy deconstructs their meaningsStrange times with strange dreams - but what do they mean?

Vanda Cummins, physiotherapist, HSE Primary and Community Care ServicesWorking Life: Vanda Cummins, physiotherapist, HSE

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

  • 7
  • 19
  • 33
  • 37
  • 39
  • 42
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »