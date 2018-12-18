In south-west Tipp, a Christmas tree farm is not just for Christmas...

Conor Kane meets the family who have been growing Christmas trees in Tipperary for three decades.

Tucked away in a picturesque corner of south-west Tipperary, not far from the borders with Cork and Limerick and in the shadow of the Galtee Mountains, nestles a parcel of woodland tinged with shades of green and blue-green which for years has been an essential part of Christmas for dozens, maybe hundreds, of families.

It’s about three decades now since Anthony and Kay Caplice began growing Christmas trees on their farm in Skeheenarinky and 23 years since they started selling them, wholesale at first, but in recent years mainly as direct purchases for householders across the region as well as more village and town communities who install them in their public spaces.

Within sight of the old Dublin-Cork road, pre-M8, between Cahir and Mitchelstown, Caplice’s Christmas Tree Farm is abuzz with activity for the month of December, but that’s just part of the story.

The rest of the year is punctuated by the planting of new offerings, weeding of the ground surrounding the crop, pruning the mature trees to maintain that distinctive shape, and all of the attendant tasks.

In other words, a Christmas tree farm is not just for Christmas.

“Two years ago, we had a woman from Kilworth who said it was her 20th year coming to us,” says Anthony by way of illustration of their trees’ ongoing appeal.

Customers come to the farm to pick out their tree, from a wide range of sizes, shapes, and even species, but also enjoy the festive atmosphere complete with lights, music, displays, and a cup of fruit punch (non-alcoholic), tea, or coffee — and with a bit of chocolate for the younger ones.

Some get their photos taken on-site, some bring the tree home, take a photo of it once it’s decorated, and then send a snap back to the Caplices, who put it on their Facebook page.

As well as the families from far and wide, their trees feature in villages, town squares, and community centres, and they’ve also donated a large tree to Cork’s Marymount Hospice over the last five years.

Kay is originally from Kilbeheny, just over the Limerick border, while Anthony was born and grew up on the farm, although it was “only” 30 years ago that it became a tree farm.

“A cousin of mine was the head gardener at Powers-court in Wicklow and he was growing a few trees,” recalls Anthony. “He got me into them. Whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing I don’t know.”

The most popular types grown here on the 11 acres, yielding several hundred mature plants each year, are Noble Fir and Nordman and they also grow a few Korean Fir and Fraser Fir.

All are non-shed and while the most common size for indoor use is 6ft-7ft, which typically take about eight years to grow from scratch, they also sell 10ft-12ft trees, and even bigger at times, up to 30ft, for those putting them outside.

While calls could come anytime from people planning a visit and a purchase, the Caplices have noticed in recent years a particular television programme prompting, effectively, the start of the selling season.

“Around the time of The Late Late Toy Show, maybe November 29 or 30, we would get a lot of calls and visits,” says Kay. “Then a lot of people wait for the traditional day on December 8. Everybody has their own tradition. For most children, when they see the tree going up, they know it’s nearly Santa time.”

Their son, Kieran, works in IT and his skills have made him a valuable assistant over the years in his spare time, but is unlikely to go into the business on a permanent basis.

Anthony says this may be his last year planting new trees. Retired from his “other” full-time job, he points to the physical nature of the work, all year round, with hand-cutting of the trees, transporting them to the yard, netting them, and placing them in the customers’ vans or cars only a small proportion.

“When you plant today, you’re talking about another eight years before you take them out,” he says. “I’ll be shoving on...”

Maybe he’ll be persuaded to stay on. Or maybe another generation will take root.