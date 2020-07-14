News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
In-person treatment to continue for patients suffering with mental health during pandemic

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 14, 2020 - 07:18 PM

The HSE has assured that it will continue to offer face-to-face treatment for patients suffering with their mental health.

Concerns were raised at the Special Committee on the response to Covid-19 that mental health service would lean towards online delivery on a more permanent basis after restrictions are lifted fully.

Group Lead for Mental Health with the HSE Dr Amir Niazi says there will always be a need to meet patients in person.

“When we are sitting with a patient face-to-face, it’s not only the words that a patient says. We look at their body language, we look at their hygiene, we look at all the other dimensions of our assessment.”

“There are patients who even are paranoid, who are not well when they are on the other side of the phone, because they have their own anxiety about the technology. But it was used in the pandemic and we’re not saying that we’re replacing it.”

The HSE acknowledged that the pandemic has had a negative impact on the mental health of the population.

Earlier today, the Dail’s Covid-19 committee heard Ireland’s mental health service is not fit for purpose and out of date and that during the pandemic demand for help increased by 200%.

mental healthHSEcovid-19

