'Improvements still needed' as Covid-19 claims another 18 lives

Another 18 patients have died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre said that one of those deaths has been categorised as "probable" and it brings the death toll to 1,102.

The number of confirmed cases, as of 11am today, stands at 19,648 after another 386 cases were announced.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 25th April (19,095 cases), reveals: 57% are female and 42% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

2,625 cases (14%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 353 cases have been admitted to ICU

5,204 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 9,532 (50% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,127 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,125 cases (6%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 33%, travel abroad accounts for 4%

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, said: “We have always made it clear that there are certain things that we need to be satisfied with prior to recommending any change in current restrictions.

"The most important one is that the incidence rate of the virus needs to be as low as possible in terms its transmission in the community and within community and residential settings.

"In addition, the impact of the disease on rates of mortality and hospitalisations including admissions to intensive care units also needs to be at a very low level.

Improvements are still needed in these important measures.

Dr Holohan added that half a dozen people are now being admitted to intensive care units each day.

He said he was still concerned by the number of admissions to ICU and by the outbreaks in community residential settings, such as nursing homes.

Dr Holohan said he hoped more progress could be made to tackle those trends and suppress the virus in the seven days before the current lockdown period is due to expire on May 5.

Last week, he had said he was not yet in a position to recommend an easing of restrictions. Today, Dr Holohan said he was now “more firmly of that view”.

Dr Siobhán Ní Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead, said: “We are very aware how difficult the current restrictions are for people and families.

"There are a number of supports available on gov.ie/together and yourmentalhealth.ie so please use these facilities and contact your GP if you are very stressed.”

The latest restrictions in operation since Friday, March 27 mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to: Shop for essential food and household goods;

Attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products;

Care for children, older people or other vulnerable people - this excludes social family visits;

Exercise outdoors - within 2kms of your home and only with members of your own household, keeping 2 metres distance between you and other people

Travel to work if you provide an essential service - be sure to practice social distancing

The Public Health Agency earlier reported a further 10 deaths of patients in Northern Ireland who had tested positive for coronavirus.

It brings the total number of Covid-19 linked deaths recorded in the North to 309.

It brings the death toll on the island of Ireland to 1,411.

