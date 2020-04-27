'Improvements still needed' as Covid-19 claims another 18 lives

Another 18 patients have died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre said that one of those deaths has been categorised as "probable" and it brings the death toll to 1,102.
The number of confirmed cases, as of 11am today, stands at 19,648 after another 386 cases were announced.
Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 25th April (19,095 cases), reveals:
57% are female and 42% are male
the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years
2,625 cases (14%) have been hospitalised
Of those hospitalised, 353 cases have been admitted to ICU
5,204 cases are associated with healthcare workers
Dublin has the highest number of cases at 9,532 (50% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,127 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,125 cases (6%)
Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 33%, travel abroad accounts for 4%
Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, said: “We have always made it clear that there are certain things that we need to be satisfied with prior to recommending any change in current restrictions.
