Improved signage needed at dangerous crossroads

Cork County Council engineers have urged Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to provide improved on-road and off-road warning signs at a notoriously dangerous crossroads, in advance of major works to make it safer.

A number of serious accidents have been recorded at Ballymaquirke Cross which is close to Kanturk and on the main N72 Mallow-Killarney road. The latest serious incident took place there earlier this month when two articulated lorries crashed into each other at the crossroads. One of the drivers was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.

For many months, the danger had been highlighted to county council engineers by Fianna Fáil councillor Bernard Moynihan. The council decided to acquire some land in the area and is planning to build a roundabout at the junction.

However, it will take some time to complete the work. In the interim, assistant county manager for North Cork, James Fogarty told councillors that his engineers were in contact with officials at TII’s Killarney office seeking that additional safety signage be deployed there.

Mr Moynihan had suggested that flashing speed detection signs and even ramps be installed at the junction ahead of the completion of the roundabout. Bob O’Shea, the council’s senior roads engineer for the area, said that the council in conjunction with TII’s Safety Section, had already engaged Roadplan Consulting Engineers to design and prepare contract documents for the construction of the roundabout and they were already surveying the area.

Mr O’Shea added that the council is exploring short-term safety interventions with TII staff that could be implemented before the roundabout is in place. As the road is a national secondary route, the county council has to seek permission from TII which is responsible for the national network.

Mr Fogarty insisted that the council “wasn’t sitting on its hands” in the meantime. “We’re making representations about better signage there with TII and we will be following that up vigorously,” he said.

Independent councillor Timmy Collins noted: “There was a massive crash there recently when the cab of a truck was blown off.”

Meanwhile, Padraig Barrett, the council’s director of roads, told West Cork Division meeting an “appraisal plan” was being finalised for the extension of the southern relief road in Bandon. He said it was hoped to submit plans to TII by the end of April or early May. Applications for funding for the Bantry relief road and the Castletownbere southern relief road were being prepared.