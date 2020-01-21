'Impressive lady' has right of residence regardless of banks' €779k judgment against son, judge rules

A 93-year-old woman is "perfectly entitled" to continue residing at her Co Clare family home regardless of a judgment for €779,000 against her son who owns the property, the High Court has ruled.

Ms Justice Teresa Pilkington said any failure to properly provide for Eithne Ryan's right to support and maintenance "lies squarely" with her son Bryan Ryan who owns the house and attached 135 acre farm over which there is a debt of €1.4m to Bank of Ireland (BoI).

She was giving judgment in a case brought by Mrs Ryan against Bank of Ireland seeking orders in relation to her right of residence and support arising out of a will made by her late husband Laurence Ryan in which he left the family home and farm at Bunker Hill, Cratloe, Co Clare, to Bryan.

He left €20,000 to his wife and said she would have a right of residence and support in Bunker Hill for life.

The bank had argued that with a debt of €1.4m it was not beyond the bounds of possibility that the €779,000 debt to the mother, which was the valuation of her right of residence/support, would be utilised to cancel the bank's ability to recover the debt.

Mrs Ryan had sought a declaration that her right of residence and support ranked as a first charge in priority to the bank's charge over the property.

The bank brought a counterclaim against both Mrs Ryan and Bryan seeking a declaration that her right of residence only related to the house and not the farm. It also argued any charge in her favour did not take priority over its registered burden on the property.

Ms Justice Pilkington said before bringing the proceedings seeking a declaration in relation to residence, Mrs Ryan, in 2015, sued Bryan requiring him to support and maintain her in Bunker Hill in accordance with her husband's will. She also sought an order requiring Bryan to carry out all necessary works or repairs on the houses.

Bryan did not contest his mother's proceedings saying through his lawyers he did not "wish to drag a family dispute involving his mother before the courts especially where he has no obvious grounds to defend same."

READ MORE Seven arrested in PSNI money laundering investigation into assets worth £215m

In 2016, the court gave judgment in favour of Mrs Ryan against Bryan for €779,225, which included valuing her right of residence and support at €428,000, €281,000 for repairs to the house and another €60,000 specifically for repairing the roof.

Ms Justice Pilkington said it did not appear any steps were taken by Mrs Ryan to enforce that judgment. Mrs Ryan, who the judge described as "an impressive lady and well able to keep up with her activities at that time", had made it perfectly clear she had no intention of moving out of the house although she did not give evidence.

Later, the court granted an application that solicitor Gerard Reidy should act as as Mrs Ryan's court-appointed guardian.

Ms Justice Pilkington found her right of residence takes priority in relation to any burdens on the property in favour of the bank.

It is a matter for those acting for Mrs Ryan as to how they wish to seek to enforce the €779,000 judgment against her son, she said.

It was forcibly argued on behalf of the bank that her right of residence proceedings was "part of a strategy" designed to affect the ability of the bank to recover monies on foot of the charge it has on the property, she said.

This was "not a matter for this court" but she was entitled to reside in Bunker Hill and responsibility for it lay squarely with her son, she said.

She was satisfied the burden on the property in Mrs Ryan's favour extends only to the house. There was therefore no necessity for the court to consider the bank's application regarding the rectification of the registering of that burden, she said.