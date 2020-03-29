News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Important to assemble majority gov't quickly - Donnelly

Important to assemble majority gov't quickly - Donnelly
Sunday, March 29, 2020 - 01:14 PM

Fianna Fáil's health spokeperson, Stephen Donnelly, believes a majority government can be put together relatively quickly.

Further talks between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael on forming a coalition are expected in the coming days.

However, support from a third party or a large number of independents is also be needed to reach 80 Dáil seats

But speaking on radio today, Donnelly has said that it's important politicians act quickly given the current crisis:

"How can we put it together? The answer is 'we have to'. The nation needs it, because we're in the middle of an unprecedented crisis and emergency.

"It's a public health emergency, it's very quickly going to become an economic emergency, so we need a government in place."

"Therefore, it is up to everyone that was elected to the Dáil to make that happen, and to make it happen quickly."

READ MORE

HSE planning for Covid-19 to peak in Ireland in two weeks' time

More on this topic

Tourists banned from Aran Islands amid COVID-19 measuresTourists banned from Aran Islands amid COVID-19 measures

Katherine Jenkins: I acted on instinct in street robberyKatherine Jenkins: I acted on instinct in street robbery

Designs for life: How designers are responding to the Covid-19 crisisDesigns for life: How designers are responding to the Covid-19 crisis

Channel 4's Sunday Brunch returns with presenters in their homesChannel 4's Sunday Brunch returns with presenters in their homes


TOPIC: Coronavirus