Important to assemble majority gov't quickly - Donnelly

Fianna Fáil's health spokeperson, Stephen Donnelly, believes a majority government can be put together relatively quickly.

Further talks between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael on forming a coalition are expected in the coming days.

However, support from a third party or a large number of independents is also be needed to reach 80 Dáil seats

But speaking on radio today, Donnelly has said that it's important politicians act quickly given the current crisis:

"How can we put it together? The answer is 'we have to'. The nation needs it, because we're in the middle of an unprecedented crisis and emergency.

"It's a public health emergency, it's very quickly going to become an economic emergency, so we need a government in place."

"Therefore, it is up to everyone that was elected to the Dáil to make that happen, and to make it happen quickly."