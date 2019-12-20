'Important that ethnic minorities have access to justice,' says Judge as he dismisses damages claim

It is a fundamental right that people have access to justice and that the courts uphold that right, a judge said today when dismissing two €60,000 personal injury claims brought by two members of the Travelling community.

Judge John O’Connor said many people who required access to the courts may have difficulty doing so and the courts were always concerned with fair procedures.

“This is particularly important for those who come from an ethnic minority who may face prejudice or difficulty dealing with the courts,” Judge O’Connor said.

The judge said that in the absence of a civil legal aid system he was full of admiration for lawyers who took on cases in order to defend a citizen’s rights. He was also conscious that when lawyers took on such cases they usually had to proceed with them right through to trial.

“In an adversarial system we all have our functions. It is not the lawyer’s function to act as judges and it is not a judge’s function to act as advisors but simply adjudicate on the case presented to him and ensure there were fair procedures,” Judge O’Connor said.

The judge said that in the claims involving Ann Marie O’Donnell and Margaret McDonagh, both of Meakstown, Finglas, Dublin 11, it was for them to prove their case and he was satisfied they had failed to do so.

The Circuit Civil Court had been told earlier that three other claimants allegedly involved and injured in the same accident at Ongar, Dublin 15 had already withdrawn their €60,000 damages claims.

“I have my doubts about whether there was an accident but the reason why I am acceding to a defence application to dismiss the claims is because I am satisfied there were no injuries sustained by the plaintiffs and that is based on their own evidence,” Judge O’Connor said.

He said he was not making any finding regarding a defence allegation of fraud and as far as the court was concerned both plaintiffs had the presumption of innocence in that regard.

Ann Marie O'Donnell. Pic: Collins

Judge O’Connor awarded costs against Margaret McDonagh but did not award costs against O’Donnell who, he said, had been a minor at the time of the accident.

Barristers Moira Flahive and Michael Murray, who appeared with Alan Synott of Stephen MacKenzie Solicitors, had mounted a full defence to all claims on behalf of Aviva Insurance.

No witness on behalf of the insurer had to give evidence as Judge O’Connor dismissed both cases on an early application by the defence to throw them out.