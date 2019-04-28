NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

IMO welcome Harris commitment on pay discrimination

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, April 28, 2019 - 08:46 AM

Consultants have welcomed a commitment by the Minister for Health to resolve a dispute over pay discrimination.

Simon Harris told the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) AGM in Killarney, County Kerry, yesterday that a process is clearly needed to avoid any further risk of industrial action.

Incoming President of the Irish Medical Organisation, Dr Padraig McGarry has welcomed the news - but warned that it cannot just be "talks about talks".

"This has to happen quickly, this has to be a priority," said Dr McGarry.

"It is having adverse effects on patient care due to the inability to recruit consultants across the country."

Dr McGarry said that more than 20% of the consultant posts in the country are lying vacant.

The conference heard yesterday that doctor burnout is putting “enormous strain” on the health service.

Dr McGarry said doctor and patient welfare are very important issues for the organisation.

“It is crucial that health service employers particularly recognise this as a problem and put in place programmes to support doctors at all career stages,” he said.

“As doctors we can sometimes prioritise the health of our patients ahead of our own, so we need to be more aware of how we are feeling so that we can perform at our best. That way, patients will get the optimal level of care.”

READ MORE

People paying €129,000 more to live near Dart and Luas stops in Dublin

More on this topic

IMO AGM to discuss 30% pay cut for consultants since 2012

IMO call for end to two tier pay system

KEYWORDS

Irish Medical OrganisationSimon Harris

More in this Section

Man treated in hospital for facial injuries after ‘vicious’ attack

Standing ovation at Lyra McKee funeral shows urge for leaders to act – priest

Storm Hannah sees thousands left without power

Doctor urges change in way we treat sport concussions


Lifestyle

Great interest in O’Driscoll’s sale

Contents from great Irish houses in Sheppard’s sales

Libraries must be protected. If you’re not a member of your local library, why not?

Reinventing the Dior man: Kim Jones is transforming the way men dress

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »