IMO AGM to discuss 30% pay cut for consultants since 2012

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 26, 2019 - 06:42 AM

A pay discrepancy among doctors is up for discussion at today's Irish Medical Organisation AGM.

Day two of the event in Kerry will address concerns over consultants being paid 30% less since October 2012.

They will also discuss a deal reached to have FEMPI cuts in the public sector reversed.

New President of the IMO Dr Padraig McGarry says the pay discrepancy has led to low morale.

"Consultants who have been employed since 2012 received a 30% cut in their pay for doing the same job as colleagues who are working alongside them, having the same responsibility," he said.

"This has had a huge knock-on effect. It has demoralised existing consultants in the service."

