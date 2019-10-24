News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Immigration Minister under pressure to drop Direct Provision centre in Leitrim

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 09:50 AM

The Immigration Minister David Stanton will come under pressure today to ditch his proposals for a Direct Provision centre in Leitrim.

Mr Stanton is meeting local Oireachtas members and community activists in Leinster House this afternoon over plans to house 130 asylum seekers in apartments in Ballinamore next month.

Up to 400 people have been protesting around-the-clock against the plans, on a rota basis.

Local resident Gordon Hughes, who will meet the Minister today, said the proposal is unsuitable for the area.

Mr Hughes said: "We are open to consultation with the department and their officials and the Minister, however we feel that the facility that is proposed to be used for a Direct Provision centre in Ballinamore is not suitable.

"Certainly the numbers that we are being asked to accommodate, in excess of 130 people, is disproportionate to what our social infrastructure here can cope with."

