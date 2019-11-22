'Immeasurable grief': UHL ask for signature of dead man to proceed with investigation into his death

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) asked a family for the signature of a dead man before it could proceed with an investigation into the circumstances of his death.

Marie McMahon and her daughter Cara Wynne said they were shocked and disgusted by the request and are now campaigning for an overhaul in the way the hospital deals with queries from relatives of deceased patients.

Tommy Wynne, aged 65, of Calluragh East, Ennistymon, Co Clare, was found unresponsive on a trolley in UHL on April 17, 2018.

In an email to UHL on April 27, 2018, Ms Wynne claims that when her mother rang the hospital to enquire about her husband, she was told over the phone that “dad had died on the trolley”. The family also asked if Mr Wynne had died alone.

In an email response, the hospital said: “In order for us to investigate the matters outlined by you and to comply with data protection regulations we require permission from your father to proceed. I would appreciate if you can arrange for him to sign the attached form and return it via post.”

Ms Wynne replied to say this request had caused “immeasurable grief” to her family, who were already trying to come to terms with his loss.

“To fail to acknowledge that my dad had died by asking for his permission to undertake an investigation indicates a detachment, lack of care and attention to detail and is beyond belief,” she said.

The response clearly indicates my email wasn’t read.

The hospital apologised for the error in writing.

Ms McMahon said she was assured by hospital management that her husband did not die alone on a trolley, but medical files obtained by the family seemed to contradict this.

It will haunt me to the day I die that they told me we can categorically say that Tommy didn’t die alone,” she said. “Then we get medical notes to say he was unresponsive at 10.48pm [on the corridor]. That will affect us for the rest of our lives.”

A UL Hospitals’ Group spokesman said a complaint into Mr Wynne’s care has been investigated, and a report issued to the family.

“The group has apologised to Mr Wynne’s loved ones for the length of the wait time in ED and for poor communication during his care,” said the spokesman.

The group said it would be inappropriate to comment further.