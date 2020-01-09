'I’m sorry, it was a joke': 20 year old charged with false imprisonment of woman in 60s

A 20-year-old man charged with false imprisonment and attacking a pensioner in her late sixties in Dublin said “I’m sorry, it was a joke that went wrong”, a court has heard.

Gardai commenced an investigation following reports of an attempted abduction of the woman, 69, by allegedly forcing her into the boot of a car.

It allegedly happened on the morning of January 6, at Blackhorse Avenue, Dublin 7.

Martin Gallagher with an address at Rusheeney Avenue, Hartstown, Dublin 15, was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He appeared before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court today charged with assault causing harm to the woman and false imprisonment.

Detective Garda Paul Kirwan told Judge Smyth the accused made no reply when charged at Blanchardstown station.

The detective applied for a remand in custody.

Defence solicitor Michael Kelleher told Judge Smyth his client was not making a bail application at this stage.

He also told the court his client did make a reply to the charge after caution but no note was made of it.

Mr Kelleher said his client’s response was: “I’m sorry, it was a joke that went wrong”. The solicitor said Mr Gallagher was anxious to make that reply, and said he did have that response but the garda had no note of it.

The detective said there was no reply to the charge.

Judge Smyth remanded Mr Gallagher in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on January 16 for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to be obtained.

Legal aid was granted after a statement of his means was furnished to the court.

Dressed in a navy sweater, light grey pant and runners, he did not address the court but blew a kiss to family members in the public gallery at the end of his hearing.