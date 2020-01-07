'I'm not trying to play games' - Micheál Martin to discuss election timing with Taoiseach on Thursday

The Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said he will meet the Taosieach Leo Varadkar in good faith on Thursday to discuss the date of a general election.

He has re-iterated his position that the natural end of this Dáil term is the Easter break.

Mr Martin said it is up to Mr Varadkar to engage with others to ensure legislation is passed in the Dáil.

Speaking on Newstalk's The Hard Shoulder this afternoon, the Fianna Fáil leader said he believes other parties could agree to keep the Dáil going until April, but the Taoiseach would need to set out that plan.

Deputy Martin said: "From the moment I entered into confidence and supply with the Fine Gael party, I said I would behave honourably and I would honour the agreement - and I have.

"I'm not going into this meeting trying to play games... that's not my approach.

"If the Taoiseach wants to keep the Dáil going until April... if he wants to maintain and get the various legislation that we've spoken about [through]... it's up to the Taoiseach to engage with other parties and independents.

"I can only take the Taoiseach in good faith... we'll have that meeting, and I'll take it that he's entering into that meeting in good faith. I certainly am.

There's going to be a general election... but I personally think the April period is a better period for it. I also think 'all hands on deck' should be on the hospital crisis.

Speaking earlier, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said a Government needs to be able to function and go about its business in the Dáil.

He observed: "The matter of when the election takes place... I hope through the discussions that will take place on Thursday night, further clarity will be brought to bear on it.

"[The Taoiseach has] made clear - as I've reiterated this afternoon - that in order for a government to be able to do its business, it cannot be wound down at the same time.

"This, I am sure, is what will form the area of engagement on Thursday evening."