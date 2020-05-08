'I'm not going to go there': Micheál Martin won't be drawn on Taoiseach question

The Fianna Fáil leader has said he does not know if a government can be formed by June.

Micheál Martin has said the current situation isn't tenable and a new government needs to be formed.

Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party met last night to start programme for government negotiations.

However, the Fianna Fáil leader would not be drawn on who would be Taoiseach.

He said: "I'm not going to go there, I think my own view is that before we get there at all we do need to agree a programme for government.

"I think the key issue for us is the policy because I think there is an opportunity for it to change society. As a result of Covid-19 the whole area of quality of life."

Aontu leader Peadar Toibin also met Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil last night with a view to entering government:

He said: "We are in probably the biggest crisis of the last 100 years of the State.

"Really, anybody in the Dáil should be of the view that if they have a mandate that they have a responsibility to use that mandate to seek and fix the crisis that we are in."