'Im not Dublin-centric': Martin attacks 'lop-sided' economy favouring the east coast

Micheál Martin has attacked the “lop-sided” economic development of Ireland towards Dublin and the east coast.

The Fianna Fáil leader suggested a government led by his party would “directly intervene” to push more investment into the west.

“I’m not a Dublin-centric person,” he told Clare FM on the final day of campaigning.

“I think there is a huge imbalance in how Ireland is developing economically. It is too lop-sided.

“Everything is towards the east coast. We have to directly intervene as a government and as a State.”

Mr Martin said he would tell State investment agency IDA “we want to direct employment to the mid west, to the western seaboard and towns across the country, outside of Dublin”.

Greater State infrastructure and services are also needed outside the capital, he added.

On Fianna Fáil’s role in the last economic crash, Mr Martin said: “Of course people will never forget the impact of the crash of the economy and on people’s lives.

"But on the doorsteps.. the overwhelming focus of people we spoke to was on the health services and housing.”

It had been “nine long years” in opposition but they have been “constructive”, he said.

The “bottom line” in this election campaign is that people want a change of government and Fianna Fáil is the only party, given the number of candidates it is running, which could lead it, he added.

Asked if outgoing Clare TD Timmy Dooley could look forward to a ministerial post in such a government, Mr Martin said he was “very conscious of the importance for strong voices from around the country” in Cabinet but he “wouldn’t fall into the trap” of selecting would-be ministers ahead of polling.

On whether the votegate controversy harmed Mr Dooley, the Fianna Fáil leader said it wasn’t “comparable” to other controversies, citing the example of Fine Gael’s Dara Murphy as an example.

Mr Martin praised Mr Dooley’s on contribution to last Dail particularly on climate change.

“No-one would take from him that he has been, from a policy perspective, a very constructive and active member of the last Dail, an also a very hard working constituency worker a as well,” he said.

Mr Martin repeated his preference for a coalition with “centre ground politicians who are up for sensible, financially sustainable solutions”, adding that the Greens, Labour and Social Democrats “are key to make that work”.