News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'I'm going to be that voice for Wexford' - Verona Murphy to run for Dáil as indepedent

'I'm going to be that voice for Wexford' - Verona Murphy to run for Dáil as indepedent
By Sarah Slater
Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - 07:40 AM

Controversial by-election candidate Verona Murphy is to stand in the forthcoming General Election as an Independent without “fear of being silenced”.

The President of the Irish Road Hauliers Association who has stood back from her role announced this morning (Tuesday) that she will run after “taking time out” over the Christmas and new year period, to consider her options.

In December, Ms Murphy said on South East Radio that she was “silenced” by the Fine Gael party as a result of controversial remarks in relation to asylum seekers.

Announcing her intention to run, Ms Murphy said that being Independent means that she "will have the freedom to speak and that allows me to highlight issues without fear or favour or without fear of being silenced".

The outspoken candidate set out her stall for her electoral manifesto.“I’m going to be campaigning on a lot of issues but my main issues are going to be developing the potential of Rosslare Europort, address the Dublin/rural disconnect and be that voice for Wexford.

“I want to also improve mental health services for Wexford, this county needs a University and we absolutely need to improve the supply of housing through the current planning network”.

READ MORE

Finian McGrath plays down reports of Independent Alliance rift with Kevin 'Boxer' Moran

The Taoiseach previously said he decided to drop Ms Murphy as an election candidate as her apology over her comments about migrants wasn’t "sincere”.

Ms Murphy came second getting 23.8% of the first-preference votes in last November’s by-election defeat to Fianna Fáil’s Malcolm Byrne. The election was held due to a seat vacated by Mick Wallace on his election to the European Parliament in May 2019.

Local newspaper the New Ross Standard suggests that councillors Brídin Murphy and John Hegarty are being considered as options in terms of replacing Ms Murphy on the Fine Gael party ticket for Wexford.

The current TDs fighting to reclaim their seats in the five-seat constituency will be Fianna Fáil’s Malcolm Byrne and James Browne, Fine Gael duo Michael D’Arcy and Paul Kehoe, Labour’s Brendan Howlin.

READ MORE

FG 'more interested in sound bites than in getting out of health crisis,' says Micheál Martin

More on this topic

People who registered to vote last October will be ineligible to cast Valentine's ballot, PAC chair saysPeople who registered to vote last October will be ineligible to cast Valentine's ballot, PAC chair says

Finian McGrath plays down reports of Independent Alliance rift with Kevin 'Boxer' MoranFinian McGrath plays down reports of Independent Alliance rift with Kevin 'Boxer' Moran

FG 'more interested in sound bites than in getting out of health crisis,' says Micheál MartinFG 'more interested in sound bites than in getting out of health crisis,' says Micheál Martin

Fine Gael ministers launch attack on Fianna Fáil's record in governmentFine Gael ministers launch attack on Fianna Fáil's record in government


TOPIC: Election 2020

More in this Section

Dublin store celebrates selling €1m winning EuroMillions ticket Dublin store celebrates selling €1m winning EuroMillions ticket

'No way to treat a hero': Luke Kelly statue targeted by vandals for second time'No way to treat a hero': Luke Kelly statue targeted by vandals for second time

Man, 30s, injured after shots fired at taxi in DroghedaMan, 30s, injured after shots fired at taxi in Drogheda

Demands for HSE to bail out Irish Community Rapid Response air ambulanceDemands for HSE to bail out Irish Community Rapid Response air ambulance


Lifestyle

Below is a join-the-dots of some of 2020’s cultural anniversaries around Europe.Slow travels: Why not harness your inner Thunberg and travel overland by train this year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »