'I'm a solicitor': Man told gardaí to 'f*** off' during night out, court hears

By Stephen Maguire
Thursday, November 28, 2019 - 11:17 AM

A man told gardaí to "f*** off" during an argument he was having with a friend because he was a solicitor.

Brodie Kildea appeared at Letterkenny District Court in Co Donegal charged with public order offences.

The court heard Kildea was approached by gardaí who were patrolling the Lower Main Street area of Letterkenny on August 31 last.

Two men were arguing with each other on the street but when gardaí told them to leave the area, Kildea replied "F*** off, I'm a solicitor."

He continued to argue and refused to leave the area and was eventually arrested by gardaí.

The court heard that Kildea of Newline Court in Letterkenny had appeared in court previously but had been given the Probation Act.

The accused man's solicitor Kieran O'Gorman said his client was not actually a legal eagle but works as a chef in a local restaurant.

Judge Paul Kelly fined Kildea €150.

