Illegal parking detection up 44% with new warden hires in Cork

South Mall in Cork City is one of the country’s top blackspots for illegal parking, with more than 3,000 motorists fined for parking offences on the street last year.

Figures obtained from Cork City Council show over three times as many cars are detected for parking offences on one of Cork’s busiest streets compared to Dublin’s Mespil Rd, the busiest location for clampers in the capital.

A total of 3,055 motorists were issued with fines for parking illegally on the busy one-way thoroughfare which runs between Grand Parade and Parnell Place – up 32% on the previous year.

A record of 31 motorists on South Mall were issued with parking tickets on November 24 alone last year.

The latest figures from Cork City Council show there was a sharp increase in the detection of illegal parking across the city during 2019, with the number of fines issued up 44% over the previous year.

A total of 42,694 parking tickets were issued to motorists in the city last year — more than 13,000 more the 2018 figure.

Income from parking fines was up 37.5% to €1.54m.

The top 10 blackspots are:

South Mall: 3,055 fines;

St Patrick’s St: 1,687;

Wellington Rd: 1321;

Morrisons Quay: 1,289;

Corn Market St: 1,132;

Connaught Avenue: 923;

Father Mathew Quay: 783;

Grand Parade: 706;

Copley St: 675;

Lower Glanmire Rd: 583.

More than 570 roads and streets in the city and inner suburbs are monitored by the city’s parking wardens.

Revenue from on-street parking also increased by 8% to just over €3.25m.

There are around 8,000 paid on-street parking spaces in Cork with approximately 1,800 in the city centre area.

The number of parking fines issued in other busy areas including St Patrick’s St and Wellington Rd more than doubled last year.

The number of fines issued for parking illegally on Victoria Rd jumped from 63 in 2018 to 427 last year.

The combined income of €4.8m from parking fees and fines is the highest level of revenue in the past decade.

A spokesperson for Cork City Council said last year’s increase in the number of motorists being caught parked illegally was due to the filling of vacant traffic warden posts.