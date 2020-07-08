IHREC: 'Fine councils that fail to draw down money for Traveller accommodation'

Local authorities who fail to provide “Traveller-specific and culturally appropriate” accommodation where there is a stated need should be sanctioned, the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission has urged.

Just over a year ago, the IHREC invited each of the 31 county and city councils to undertake a review of their provision of Traveller accommodation.

The equality reviews focus on the failure of local authorities to draw down ring-fenced capital funding allocated for Traveller-specific accommodation by the Department of Housing.

It is understood that the deadline for receipt of the reviews had to be extended. The process involves a lot of paperwork and the IHREC has gone back to several local authorities seeking additional information.

The Housing Act requires every local authority to meet their obligations on Traveller specific accommodation and the issue is raised in the IHREC's annual report, published today.

The local authorities were invited to conduct a review of the practices, procedures and other relevant factors about the drawdown of capital funding and the provision of Traveller-specific accommodation.

The budget available for Traveller-specific accommodation last year was €13m and this was increased to €14.5m this year.

Of the €13m provided by the Department of Housing for Traveller accommodation last year, €8.6m was spent by local authorities and 10 did not spend any money.

Latest figures for 2020 show that up to March just €694,000 was drawn down out of the allotted budget of €14.5m.

The IHREC has recommended the introduction of “dissuasive sanctions” for local authorities who fail to provide Traveller-specific and culturally appropriate accommodation in areas where there is a stated need.

The report also mentions the IHREC's legal victory against Daft Media Limited about their responsibility to remove discriminatory housing advertisements.

In August last year, the Workplace Relations Commission decided in favour of the IHREC in its almost three-year-long legal action against Daft Media.

The WRC rejected Daft Media's arguments that it was a “mere conduit” for online content under EU law and rejected the claim that such EU law provisions rendered it immune from the IHREC's complaint.

It decided that the company had "vicarious liability for advertisements placed on its website by third parties where these constitute a breach of the Equal Status Act."

Daft Media appealed the decision of the WRC to the Circuit Court in September last year and the appeal is pending.

The IHREC dealt with 2,165 queries last year, compared to 1,711 in 2018, a 27% increase. Disability discrimination accounted for almost a third of all equality related concerns.

The top three human rights concerns focused on access to justice (14%), homelessness and access to social housing (11%), and issues of decent work (11%).