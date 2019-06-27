News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
IGB: Unacceptable greyhounds are killed because they're allegedly 'not fast enough'

By Vivienne Clarke
Thursday, June 27, 2019 - 09:05 AM

The CEO of the Irish Greyhound Board, Gerard Dollard has said it is totally unacceptable for healthy animals to be killed just because they are allegedly “not fast enough.”

He was responding to an RTÉ Investigates programme broadcast on Wednesday which had cited a confidential business analysis report prepared for the Irish Greyhound Board (IGB) which stated that up to 6,000 greyhounds are being killed each year because they are not fast enough.

The Irish greyhound industry is breeding 1,000% more puppies than it needs, leading to a cull of thousands of racing dogs every year.

The confidential report was prepared for the IGB by consultants Preferred Results Ltd in 2017, but was never published.

Mr Dollard told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland that he was horrified at the brutal acts on defenceless animals revealed in the television programme. Hidden cameras showed greyhounds being shot and disposed of in a skip.

The board CEO said that animals should only be euthanised by a vet and it was “totally unacceptable” for any other methods of culling greyhounds to be used.

There are 7,500 owners in the industry in Ireland and the actions portrayed on the television programme were those of a “small minority” and not reflective of the industry as a whole, he said.

There are no accurate figures on the numbers of dogs being culled and it is up to the Irish Greyhound Board to ensure that animals are fully traceable and then it would be possible to say definitely what is happening in the industry, added Mr Dollard.

Around 14,000 greyhound pups are born every year, but only 4,000 are registered on the Irish Coursing Club’s studbooks, he said. A significant number are exported, some die naturally and others are culled, he said when asked what happened to the 10,000 pups not registered.

It is an issue of accountability, he acknowledged.

