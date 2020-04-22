News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

IFA welcome reopening of some Supermac's outlets

IFA welcome reopening of some Supermac's outlets
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 22, 2020 - 02:37 PM

The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) has welcomed the reopening of a number of Supermac's outlets.

Supermac's closed all 116 of its branches on March 26 due to Covid-19 restrictions and social distancing concerns.

The fast-food chain announced this morning that it would be opening a number of outlets on a phased basis.

Three are opening today in Galway with a further 12 around the country on Friday.

President of the IFA Tim Cullinan says it is great news for the industry.

“It [the virus] has been absolutely devastating on the Irish beef industry," he said.

 “We welcome what’s happening with Supermacs today.

“Hopefully we can see more outlets opening up as the weeks go by.”

The branches that are opening will be operating drive-thru, delivery and drive & collect services.

No lobbies or seating areas will be open to comply with social distancing measures.

Supermacs says that it will be full implementing government guidelines for staff and customers.

A number of procedures are being implemented including contactless payment, gloves and masks for staff and temperature monitoring of workers.

READ MORE

Chief Medical Officer appeals for people to obey restrictions despite good weather

More on this topic

Still no answer to question of immunity, says infectious disease expertStill no answer to question of immunity, says infectious disease expert

Mary Lou McDonald to 'give insight' into Covid-19 experience on Late Late ShowMary Lou McDonald to 'give insight' into Covid-19 experience on Late Late Show

'Flower fanatic' donates field of tulips to Kerry nursing homes 'Flower fanatic' donates field of tulips to Kerry nursing homes

Coronavirus Solidarity Diary: Over €1m donated to Feed The Heroes fundCoronavirus Solidarity Diary: Over €1m donated to Feed The Heroes fund


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up