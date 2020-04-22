IFA welcome reopening of some Supermac's outlets

The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) has welcomed the reopening of a number of Supermac's outlets.

Supermac's closed all 116 of its branches on March 26 due to Covid-19 restrictions and social distancing concerns.

The fast-food chain announced this morning that it would be opening a number of outlets on a phased basis.

Three are opening today in Galway with a further 12 around the country on Friday.

President of the IFA Tim Cullinan says it is great news for the industry.

“It [the virus] has been absolutely devastating on the Irish beef industry," he said.

“We welcome what’s happening with Supermacs today.

“Hopefully we can see more outlets opening up as the weeks go by.”

The branches that are opening will be operating drive-thru, delivery and drive & collect services.

No lobbies or seating areas will be open to comply with social distancing measures.

Supermacs says that it will be full implementing government guidelines for staff and customers.

A number of procedures are being implemented including contactless payment, gloves and masks for staff and temperature monitoring of workers.