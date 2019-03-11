IFA to meet French farmers' union to discuss Brexit

The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) says the EU needs to make sure there is a close relationship with the UK after Brexit.

It is meeting the French farmers' union today to discuss the potential impact of Britain's departure on the Irish agri sector.

Joe Healy

IFA President Joe Healy had an informal meeting with the EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier yesterday who would travelled to Dublin for the Ireland-France rugby match.

He says the priority for the organisation is damage limitation after Brexit.

"I think the best outcome is that the closest possible trading relationship is maintained between the EU and the UK but also that the value of the UK market is maintained and not allowed to be undermined by the UK's ability and freedom to go off and do further trade deals," said Mr Healy.