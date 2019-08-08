News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
IFA president calls for solution to lay-offs at Dawn Meats

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 08, 2019 - 08:39 AM

The President of the Irish Farmers Association is calling for an immediate solution to the row that has led to more than a hundred job-losses. 

Dawn Meats has temporarily laid off staff at three of its factories, with 150 let go at the plant on the Kilkenny/Waterford border.

It is due to the Beef Plan Movement's ongoing protests at meat factories, which have caused major disruption. 

Farmers are angry about the low prices they are getting for their animals. 

IFA President Joe Healy sympathises with the staff of Dawn Meats.

"A lot of those staff in those plants are part-time farmers as well. No one likes to see anyone laid-off," said Mr Healy.

"I would hope that some solution could be found to this sooner rather than later.

"It's difficult at the moment to see a meaningful increase from the market place.

"We're focusing our energies on getting the importation of substandard beef from outside the EU banned."

Some beef protestors have called organisers of this weekend’s Tullamore Show in Co Offaly, to withdraw its invitation to Agriculture Minister Michael Creed over the ongoing dispute.

