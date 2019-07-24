News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
IFA calls for 'Brexit fund' for farmers

IFA calls for 'Brexit fund' for farmers
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 07:07 AM

The Irish Farmers' Association is calling on the government to set up a Brexit fund for farmers.

In its pre-Budget submission, the IFA wants a €38m increase in funding for suckler cow farmers, on top of existing schemes.

It is also seeking changes to USC and the Earned Income Tax Credit for the self-employed.

IFA President Joe Healy says a Brexit fund is needed as the sector is reaching crisis point:

"For example, there are farmers being quoted as low as €3.40 a kilo for steers, this time last year they were close on 9oc ahead of that," he said.

"If you put that over a whole carcass you're talking about a loss of give-or-take €350 per animal and that's what the uncertainty around Brexit has cause for farmers.

"It has killed the confidence in the sector."

