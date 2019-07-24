IFA calls for 'Brexit fund' for farmers

The Irish Farmers' Association is calling on the government to set up a Brexit fund for farmers.

In its pre-Budget submission, the IFA wants a €38m increase in funding for suckler cow farmers, on top of existing schemes.

It is also seeking changes to USC and the Earned Income Tax Credit for the self-employed.

IFA President Joe Healy says a Brexit fund is needed as the sector is reaching crisis point:

"For example, there are farmers being quoted as low as €3.40 a kilo for steers, this time last year they were close on 9oc ahead of that," he said.

"If you put that over a whole carcass you're talking about a loss of give-or-take €350 per animal and that's what the uncertainty around Brexit has cause for farmers.

"It has killed the confidence in the sector."