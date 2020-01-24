'If you heard anyone cough you'd be terrified' - Irish men describe how China is fighting coronavirus

Two Irish men in China have been talking about how the country has been reacting to the recent outbreak of coronavirus there.

A Kildare teacher who is on lockdown in the Chinese city of Wuhan says that he has been reduced to doing about "seven washes" of laundry to pass the time.

In an interview with the RTE News at One Ben Kavanagh said he was keeping his cool about the situation in spite of increasing anxiety.

"I got in to the lift (to go to shops) and there was a Chinese guy already in the lift.

We subconsciously stood in opposite corners as far away as possible. I could see he was wearing two masks.

"It is almost as if you are suspicious of everyone else. If you heard anyone cough you would be terrified. It has gotten to the stage where you are fearful of other people even though we are all probably healthy and it is only really affecting the elderly."

Ben said he was pleasantly surprised when he got to the shops to find that they were not full of bare shelves.

"To be fair the Chinese section was fairly empty. Noodles and all that were all gone. But everything else was still there. There was plenty of water. There was plenty of food. I needed toiletries specifically and they were all there. The shop was completely stocked up."

Mr Kavanagh has heard that schools in Wuhan are closed indefinitely. He had a flight booked out of the area next week which has been cancelled.

"My friends who are abroad now all their flights back to Wuhan have been cancelled. So everything seems to be shut indefinitely.

They are currently building a new facility for people affected by it (the virus). I saw a picture of about thirty diggers preparing new ground and foundations. "

Ben said he fears lock down will continue in to March.

"I am hoping it is not another three month thing like SARS but I wouldn't be surprised. Being cautious is most important.

I am as safe as I can be. There is no need to worry unless its time to worry.

"Cabin fever will be setting in shortly. I have done about seven washes. We have got the internet. I am sure I will figure something out.”

Another Irishman staying in Wuxi city said he was also in Vietnam during the SARS outbreak in 2003

Paul Cassidy. Pic: Ciara Wilkinson.

Paul Cassidy who is from Blackrock, Co. Louth, is currently in Wuxi city, which is two hours west of Shanghai, for work and is due to return to Ireland next week.

The city is not on lockdown like Wuhan but he said his Chinese colleagues, “gave me masks on Wednesday.”

“They advised me not to go to public places and also since Wednesday the hotel I am staying at have got floor managers at the (entrance) doors, taking temperatures so anybody who comes into the hotel has to get their temperature taken.”

All of the hotel staff are wearing masks as well.

He said that when he has gone out to public areas that 50% of people are wearing masks.

“This only started happening here in the last couple of days because there was a confirmed case within the province we are in.”

He said he was back-packing in Vietnam in 2003 when SARS broke out.

“So I have seen this before. Then we wearing masks going to train stations and we got a flight out of Singapore. I remember going through the airport and people had masks on and some people were very nervous at the time and other people were a little bit more relaxed about it.”

So this time he said: “I feel I kind of have a bit of experience around this, that is partly why I am not as concerned as maybe some other people might be. A lot of stuff they are doing is precautionary.”