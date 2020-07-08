News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
If you have Covid symptoms, don't adopt 'wait-and-see' approach - get tested, health officials urge

An Emergency Department Nurse during a demonstration of the Coronavirus pod beside the Emergency Department of Antrim Area Hospital
By Joel Slattery
Wednesday, July 08, 2020 - 07:35 PM

Health officials are urging anybody who has coronavirus symptoms to get tested for the virus.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said it is imperative that people with symptoms contact their local doctor. 

“A key element of our response to Covid-19 is ensuring that any person experiencing symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, fever, loss of sense of smell or taste) comes forward for testing," Dr Glynn said.

"Please do not adopt a ‘wait-and-see’ approach, instead isolate yourself and contact your GP without delay," he urged.

The National Public Health Emergency Team are meeting tomorrow as they continue to monitor Ireland's response to the outbreak, he added.

Dr Glynn made the comments as there were no further deaths related to the virus on Wednesday, the second time in three days this was the case after one death was announced yesterday.

There were, however, 11 further confirmed cases of the virus.

Nphet also reminded the public that the coronavirus dashboard "provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community".

