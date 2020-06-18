News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'If you got into bother on the sporting field he'd be the first to bail you out' - tributes paid to Colm Horkan

'If you got into bother on the sporting field he'd be the first to bail you out' - tributes paid to Colm Horkan
"Everybody liked him. I don't think he had an enemy. He got on with everybody. He was simply a role model in his professional and personal life."
Neil Michael and Tom Shiel
Thursday, June 18, 2020 - 06:45 PM

Less than two hours before he was fatally wounded, Detective Garda Colm Horkan shared banter with friends on What’s App about English Premier League soccer player, Declan Rice.

Lifelong friend and former Mayo senior footballer John Casey said somebody in their What’s App group had slagged off the West Ham footballer and Colm had posted his own comment “just for a bit of fun”.

“It’s hard to imagine that not long after he posted he was called to an incident where he was to lose his life," the Charlestown-based RTE pundit said.

“If you were to get into bother on the sporting field Colm would be the first to bail you out.”

He also described his friend as “solid as a rock, both on and off the field”.

He also told RTE Radio 1's News at One: "Colm was just one of those great friends and community men.

"Everybody liked him. I don't think he had an enemy. He got on with everybody. He was simply a role model in his professional and personal life."

Fighting back tears, John Casey’s mother, Angela, said all her children and the Horkan family grew up together and enjoyed a wonderful friendship.

“He had a great personality and was a beautiful dresser”, Mrs Casey recalled.

“Anytime we met on the street he would give me a big hug.

“My deepest sympathy to his dad, Marty, and the entire family.”

Charlestown Sarsfields GAA Club expressed condolences on its website.

"Colm and his family are synonymous with our club and Gaelic games within Mayo.

READ MORE

Locals to hold vigil for slain Detective Garda Colm Horkan who was shot at 15 times

“A very dark cloud hangs over Fr O’Hara Park and our entire community today.”

Roscommon County Council Cathaoirleach Paschal Fitzmaurice said: “Castlerea is just in shock at what has happened.

“This sort of thing just does not happen around here. It is such a terrible thing to happen.

“This sort of thing just does not happen in Castlerea, let alone Roscommon.

"The last time it did was more than 40 years ago.”

Pharmacist Niamh Colleran described the killing as “an absolute tragedy”.

“Colm was such a gentleman, so mild and friendly,” she said.

“He contributed so much to the town and community during his short lifetime between playing football and fundraising.

"There was never a 10K race he wasn’t involved in.”

Publican John Finan described the young detective as “a fine-looking, well-mannered lad” who occasionally dropped in for a drink.

“I was stunned when my wife, Bridie, told me the awful news," he said.

A steady stream of sympathisers have been calling to the Horkan family home on the Kilkelly Road in Charlestown.

The callers included Charlestown parish priest, Fr Tommy Johnson.

He described the late Detective Garda as “an absolutely lovely guy, kind and gentle.

Fr Johnson said: “He gave generously of his time and talents for the good of others. Nobody could say a bad word about him."

READ MORE

Sportsman, guard, music lover: Who was Detective Garda Colm Horkan?

More on this topic

Appeal issued for witnesses to Garda Colm Horkan's brutal killingAppeal issued for witnesses to Garda Colm Horkan's brutal killing

Sportsman, guard, music lover: Who was Detective Garda Colm Horkan?Sportsman, guard, music lover: Who was Detective Garda Colm Horkan?

Locals to hold vigil for slain Detective Garda Colm Horkan who was shot at 15 timesLocals to hold vigil for slain Detective Garda Colm Horkan who was shot at 15 times

Third garda in 7 years to be shot dead on dutyThird garda in 7 years to be shot dead on duty

TOPIC: Colm Horkan

More in this Section

'Two-hour slot is very viable' - Pubs and restaurants push for change to proposed Covid-19 guidelines'Two-hour slot is very viable' - Pubs and restaurants push for change to proposed Covid-19 guidelines

No 'happy clappy' leap to coalition: Micheál Martin emphasises compromise as Fine Gael Minister airs doubtsNo 'happy clappy' leap to coalition: Micheál Martin emphasises compromise as Fine Gael Minister airs doubts

Rise in industrial disputes referred to Labour Court last yearRise in industrial disputes referred to Labour Court last year

RAF flies patient from Northern Ireland to England for Covid-19 treatmentRAF flies patient from Northern Ireland to England for Covid-19 treatment


Lifestyle

Not only does the representation of Fr Matthew have a line in classic Cork song 'The Boys of Fairhill', it occupies a prominent place in the city's main thoroughfare, and is easily the best-known statue in the city.Statues of Cork: Local heroes and a royal rumpus

Know. Celebrate. Support.Trend of the Week: Brilliant BIPOC-owned fashion brands you need to know

Ruth O’Connor asks some well-known people to write a love letter to their Dads in time for Father’s Day this Sunday.Love letters to the daddy of all relationships

A mum of three tells Helen O’Callaghan why cancer patients need more than medical intervention'Cancer is only half the story. There’s a huge need for psychological support'

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

  • 1
  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 20
  • 26
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »