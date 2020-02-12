'If he had any decency he would have resigned already': FF councillor blasts Martin's leadership

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin is facing calls to “consider his position” by grassroots party members in Co Cavan.

Shane P O’Reilly, Fianna Fáil cathaoirleach of Cavan County Council, said he has “never seen such anger” among party activists as he has since the outcome of the general election.

Rank and file members countrywide were “absolutely hurting” from the electoral losses, which he blamed on a decision at leadership level to fight the election “not on policy but on personalities”.

“Far be it from me to start calling on leaders to resign, or headquarters staff to be chopped… a word said in haste can often be regretted later,” he told Northern Sound.

Mr O’Reilly said Mr Martin’s future was a decision for himself.

I’m not going to tell the man to resign, I not going to tell the man what to do. I have my own opinions on it.. there is a lot of anger.

The party as a whole “needs to do some soul searching”, he added.

Mr O’Reilly said there is an “extreme disconnect” between the Oierachtas and people on the ground, adding that party members are “taken for granted”.

“It is atrocious what has happened us,” he said.

“It is time for us as a political party to have a damn good look after ourselves.”

Fianna Fáil Cavan councillor John Paul Feely said he was “mystified that the party leader seems to be talking about the formation of a government.”

“I think it’s extraordinary at this stage that he hasn’t seen the light that we have been very poorly led during this campaign and indeed well before it,” he added.

“I think that Micheál Martin really needs to consider his position. I think if he had any decency he would have resigned already.

"I think there needs to be a clean sweep in terms of the national organisation.”

Mr Feely also attacked what he called a “very bland front bench” in the party, saying he would have difficulty identifying the brief held by any more than than four or five of them.