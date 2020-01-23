News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
If elected in two constituencies Casey will represent Donegal

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is greeted by former presidential candidate Peter Casey after both handed in their nomination papers at the offices of the Dublin County Returning Officer in Finglas. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, January 23, 2020 - 10:29 AM

General election candidate Peter Casey says he will represent Donegal if elected to the 33rd Dáil.

The businessman is running for a seat in Donegal and he is also contesting Dublin West - the same constituency as the Taoiseach.

He says he is running in the Dublin West constituency to give people a reason not to vote for Leo Varadkar.

But Peter Casey says he would take up a seat in Donegal in the event he is elected to both constituencies.

"I've said that all along. Donegal is where my home is, Donegal is where I employ people, my heart is in Donegal," said Mr Casey.

"I wanted to give the people in Dublin West an opportunity to come out and say 'heck it, we've had enough of this nonsense'.

"We have the worst housing crisis, the worst healthcare crisis."

Yesterday, Mr Casey denied that his decision to run in Dublin West was not a stunt.

The Derry-born businessman finished second behind Michael D Higgins in the presidential election in 2018, securing 342,727 (23.3%) votes.

The other candidates running in Dublin West include Emer Currie (Fine Gael), Jack Chambers (Fianna Fáil), Roderic O’Gorman (Green Party), Joan Burton (Labour), Ruth Coppinger (Solidarity-People Before Profit), Paul Donnelly (Sinn Féin), Aengus O Maolain (Social Democrat) and Edward McManus (Aontú).

Those running in Donegal include Charlie McConalogue (Fianna Fáil), Pat “The Cope” Gallagher (Fianna Fáil), Joe McHugh (Fine Gael), Martin Harley (Fine Gael), Pearse Doherty (Sinn Féin), Padraig Mac Lochlainn (Sinn Féin), Thomas Pringle (Ind), Mary T Sweeney (Aontú), Maghnus Monaghan (Renua), John O’Donnell (Ind), Niall McConnell (Ind) and Michael White (Green).

