Idea of 'passing the parcel' with children is unacceptable says judge

The idea of “passing the parcel” with children is unacceptable, a judge has said as he deferred ruling on an application to revoke a troubled 16-year-old boy’s bail pending a High Court review of his care.

The 16-year-old boy has pleaded guilty at the Dublin Children’s Court to a number of minor theft offences in connection with 23 charges.

Concerns over his safety have also been raised in the court in recent months.

The boy, who is in special care, had been granted bail subject to conditions including a curfew at his care place.

Evidence was heard, however, that the teenager went missing for three days following a recent hearing and an application has been made by gardaí to revoke bail.

He turned up at a garda station at 3am on Monday after he absconded on Friday.

Defence solicitor Niamh Kelly asked the court not to rescind bail.

Judge Alan Mitchell heard that separate proceedings over the boy’s future care and welfare were due to go before the High Court later this week.

He adjourned the bail hearing until after the High Court proceedings.

The teen, who grinned throughout the hearing, told the court, “I don’t want people controlling me”.

However, the judge said as a result of things that may have happened in the boy’s life people were making decisions for him.

“You may get back to making your own decisions if you play ball,” he told him.

Judge Mitchell said revoking bail and remanding the youth to Oberstown detention centre could have detrimental consequences for the boy.

He said it could get the High Court and the Child and Family Agency (CFA) “off the hook”.

He said the High Court could then say leave it to the Children’s Court and, “The CFA could say fine he is now in Oberstown”.

Oberstown Detention Centre

The Judge said the way law was structured in theses cases was wrong and allowed children to fall between stools.

“The idea of passing the parcel with children is unacceptable,” he said.

The teen was warned he had to obey his curfew and should not need an escort as if he were the president.

Care staff had asked for a garda escort after the boy’s hearing to prevent him from getting out of their car on the journey to his care centre.

The court heard he had run from their car when he absconded last week.