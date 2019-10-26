ICYMI: The clocks go back tonight

'Spring forward; fall back': Don't forget the clocks go back tonight.

The annual switch from summer to winter time comes into effect at 1am tonight, despite MEPs voting last May to scrap the changes.

The issue has already gone to public consultation, and we have a year to decide whether or not to stay on summertime in 2021. If we decide to change, we would put our clocks forward as normal next March - and keep on that time forevermore.

So, the clock is ticking, as it were...

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has warned he is opposed to the move which could lead to separate time zones on the island of Ireland after Brexit. He said the Government would therefore oppose the EU’s proposed change to daylight saving time.

Minister Flanagan said: “While I acknowledge that many favour ending the practice of seasonal clock changes, the proposal is not a straightforward one.

“It would be profoundly serious if two different time zones were to exist on the island of Ireland, creating significant unnecessary problems for people living on the border and for the all-island economy.