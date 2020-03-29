ICTU: Employers must not cut corners in safety for essential workers during pandemic

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions has said employers are responsible for the delivery of essential services and they must provide safe workplaces.

Seven key groups have been identified as exempt.

Those groups are: Healthcare and social care

Public and civil service

Utilities such as electricity, gas and water

Necessary goods, ie food and medicines

Financial services

Transport

Communications including journalists

A list of 16 essential service sectors has been published by the Government on gov.ie.

These include Agriculture and Fishing, Electricity, Gas and Water, Information and Communications and construction projects relevant to the Covid-19 crisis.

ICTU General Secretary, Patricia King, said those who are allowed to go to work during the coronavirus crisis must be protected.

Ms King said: "In law actually, if the employment is not safe then the staff don't have to work at an unsafe workplace, so it is really, really important that employers do not cut corners and that they do all that is required.

"If that means roster changes, staggering work times, then all of those things to ensure that those people coming to work to deliver those essential services are safe in their workplace."

