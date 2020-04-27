ICGP welcomes increased testing but wants quicker results

The clinical lead on Covid-19 at the Irish College of General Practitioners has warned that if restrictions are lifted then there will need to be more testing so that anyone displaying symptoms can be tested quickly and isolated to stop the spread of the virus.

Dr Nuala O’Connor said she welcomed plans to increase testing, but she was concerned about the capacity to get results in a timely fashion.

“I hope increased testing can happen, but it will mean a lot of extra work,” she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

There is a need to identify and isolate cases, she added. At present GPs are referring 1,300 to 1,400 patients per day for testing. If every GP were to add only one extra patient per day for testing that would mean a significant increase in numbers, said Dr O’Connor.

Yes, we must test more, but we need to ensure we have the capacity to test in a timely manner and to follow up with contact tracing.

However, Dr O’Connor pointed out that in the meantime GPs continue to treat patients in the community who potentially have the virus, but at present do not meet the criteria for testing. “Clinically their care is not affected.”

Such patients are advised to stay at home and restrict their movements, she said. It was important to get a true sense of how many cases there are in the community.

If more people are experiencing some symptoms they need to be identified quickly and isolated along with those in their household.

