ICA members to make scrubs for frontline workers

Members of the Irish Countrywomen's Association (ICA) are being called upon to make scrubs for frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Women around the country will make medical scrubs from home in response to low supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) available to workers battling Covid-19.

The ICA's 8,000 members have been urged to make scrubs in an email from National President Josephine Helly.

The initiative is part of a project called Sew Scrubs for Ireland which was set up by Sinéad Lawlor and her colleagues in the costume industry.

"The project is to supply some scrubs to areas where they are required as PPE equipment is in short supply," Ms Helly told RTÉ’s News at One.

The ICS would have a tradition of having a lot of sewers in the association and they will all step up to the plate.

The email says: "Members of the ICA who get involved with the project will be supplied with a package including an instruction leaflet and diagram; cut fabric pieces; tape for binding edges and finishing the inside neckline; plus a drawstring for the waist of the trousers.

"It would be helpful if the maker has thread but it can be supplied if needed. The kits will be supplied in sizes S, M, L, XL as required by demand".

Dear members and friends, Do you want to #sewscrubsforireland and help those on the front-line, who are fighting the brave fight against #COVID19 ? If so, head onto our website for more information of how to get involved. Website link: https://t.co/jtV6LVq0Xm https://t.co/Qo8sslhMU0 — Irish Countrywomen's Association (@IrelandICA) April 8, 2020

The scrubs will be distributed through the ICA to local nursing homes which can arrange collection from individual members.

"I believe that any organisation or service that has either requested help, or that you know needs the help, will find a way to collect the finished scrubs from your door in any local area," Ms Helly's email said.

The scrubs include a top, tunic, and trousers but do not include face masks.