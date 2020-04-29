IBEC seeks 'roadmap' for reopening of Irish economy

Calls have been made for government to provide a “roadmap” for economic recovery as the focus of the Covid-19 pandemic shifts to relaxing restrictions and rebooting the economy.

IBEC has sought a “roadmap” to guide the reopening of businesses and the economy.

Chief Executive of the business and employer representative body, Danny McCoy, said the economic impact of Covid-19 was huge and efforts must begin to return to a “new normal”.

Companies need guidance on how they can reopen and share public spaces as it was now becoming clear that Covid-19 would be with us for months, he said.

“We have to be conscious of losing our livelihoods as well as lives. And I think there needs to be a parallel to the public health dimension,” Mr McCoy told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Welfare supports rolled out during the pandemic were “not sustainable” over a long period of time, he said, adding that “joined-up thinking” and an all-island approach was needed.

IBEC and the Confederation of British Industry has written to the Taoiseach and UK Prime Minister on the need to co-ordinate the business response across the Common Travel Area.

“We very quickly need to realise that we’ve got an economic crisis that looks like it’s going to last a lot longer than any one of us would have hoped or expected,” Mr McCoy said.

Meanwhile infectious disease specialist Professor Sam McConkey said there was scope to ease some restrictions to allow people spend more time outdoors while keeping their distance.

“Going back to do those things that we all love and enjoy, whether it’s work or play, or other aspects of our life outside, while a couple of metres from others, is a very low risk activity,” he said.

Professor McConkey said it was not a matter of pitting health against the economy and that unless we can get back to work we won’t be able to fund basic services and supports.

The government, he said, will face “tough decisions” about how to pay for the pandemic and support businesses - "some of the hardest decisions we will make in Ireland in a hundred years”.