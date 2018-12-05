Iarnród Éireann to bring in 280 extra train services

Iarnród Éireann are to run more than 280 extra services each week from Sunday.
Their timetable changes mean there will be up to 44 new train services each weekday, mainly on the Maynooth, Drogheda and Phoenix Park Tunnel Commuter routes, as well as an extra daily service each way between Dublin and Sligo.
They are also introducing 60 new weekend services on the Maynooth and Drogheda lines.
They are also starting their late night DART and Commuter services on Friday, December 7, on the weekends in the run-up to Christmas, and after Dublin’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.
They said that late night services will have security personnel on board to ensure customer safety.
30 & 01.30 from Connolly serving all stations to Greystones
40 & 01.40 from Pearse serving Tara St, Connolly, and all stations from Howth Junction to Dundalk
20 & 01.55 from Pearse serving all stations to Maynooth
50 & 01.50 from Pearse serving all stations to Drumcondra, and all stations from ParkWest to Kildare
30 & 02.30 from Connolly serving all stations to Greystones
40 & 02.40 from Pearse serving Tara St, Connolly, and all stations from Howth Junction to Dundalk
20 & 02.55 from Pearse serving all stations to Maynooth
50 & 02.50 from Pearse serving all stations to Drumcondra, and all stations from ParkWest to Kildare
A company spokesperson said: “The expansion of the hugely successful Phoenix Park Tunnel service from a peak only service to off-peak on weekdays will be very welcome to customers on the service between Hazelhatch and Grand Canal Dock.
"We’re also pleased to introduce an eighth daily service each way between Sligo and Dublin."
Full timetable information is available at www.irishrail.ie.
- Digital Desk