Iarnród Éireann timetable changes come into effect today

Sunday, December 09, 2018 - 07:19 AM

More timetable changes are on the cards for rail commuters today.

Iarnród Éireann is increasing the number of off-peak and weekend services between Maynooth, Drogheda and Connolly.

There will also be new Monday to Friday off-peak trains between Hazelhatch and Grand Canal Dock, via the Phoenix Park Tunnel.

Iarnród Éireann spokesperson Jane Cregan says more services are also being laid on between Dublin and Sligo from tomorrow.

She said: "We have an additional service each way to Sligo, starting from tomorrow - it's a weekday service.

"Monday to Friday from Connolly to Sligo and then Monday to Saturday, Sligo to Connolly so we now have eight services each way on the Sligo route."


