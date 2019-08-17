Iarnrod Eireann introduces text alert service to report bad behaviour on DARTs

Iarnrod Eireann is taking steps against anti-social behaviour on DARTS in Dublin.

It has just launched its new text alert service so passengers can report bad behaviour onboard and at stations.

Passengers can Text TRAIN followed by the incident details and location to 51444.

Iarnrod Eireann spokesperson Jane Cregan explained what happens once people send the text.

Ms Cregan said: "We have now a dedicated DART security centre that will be staffed at all operational hours of the services.

"We will have roving security teams that we can contact to go to the particular incident that may be occurring and if appropriate, to also contact the gardaí."