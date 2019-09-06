News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Ian Paisley slams claim his father funded UVF bomb as ‘complete poppycock’

Ian Paisley slams claim his father funded UVF bomb as ‘complete poppycock’
By Press Association
Friday, September 06, 2019 - 03:37 PM

Ian Paisley has slammed a claim that his father funded a UVF bomb as “complete and total poppycock”.

A BBC Northern Ireland Spotlight programme is set to broadcast the claim by former army officer David Hancock next Tuesday.

In the programme, Mr Hancock, claims a police officer had shown him “evidence” that the Reverend Ian Paisley “had supplied the money which financed the explosion” on the Silent Valley reservoir, which was the main water supply for Belfast.

David Hancock being interviewed (BBC/PA)
David Hancock being interviewed (BBC/PA)

The blast was one of a series carried out by Loyalists between March and April 1969 targeting water and electricity installations.

Rev Paisley was in prison at the time of the Silent Valley bomb on April 21, 1969, for organising an illegal counter-demonstration.

The firebrand preacher who went on to become Northern Ireland’s first minister, died in 2014.

Throughout his life, he consistently and strongly denied any link with any paramilitary group during his life.

His son, DUP MP Mr Paisley, told BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show that there is “absolutely no truth” in the allegation, and slammed it as a “filthy story designed to try and impugn the reputation of a dead man”.

He also criticised the BBC for not approaching the family about the claim.

“The thing that is probably most hurtful and disgusting and filthy about this particular story is the BBC, the Spotlight team, has planned to broadcast this on the fifth anniversary of my dad’s death,” he added.

Mr Paisley’s brother Kyle also slammed the claim as an “unfounded allegation”.

A BBC spokesperson responded to Mr Paisley’s comments: “The BBC has complete confidence in the editorial integrity of the programme. As no allegations were made against the wider Paisley family it was not necessary to offer them a right to reply.”

The Spotlight programme also shines new light on the late Martin McGuinness’ involvement with the IRA.

Mr McGuinness, who became deputy first minister, admitted to being a member of the IRA while giving evidence to the Bloody Sunday Inquiry.

The programme shows archive footage of the IRA assembling a car bomb in Derry.

Former IRA member Shane Paul O’Doherty identifies a man walking in the clip as Mr McGuinness.

The vehicle was used in an attack on Shipquay Street in the centre of Derry in 1972.

Footage is also shown of Mr McGuinness sitting in a car showing a gun to children.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill wrote on Twitter this morning that she is “immensely proud” of Mr McGuinness for “his contribution to our struggle and our society”.

“Martin was a champion of equality, justice and peace,” she tweeted.

“A dear friend and inspirational leader. I remember Martin with utmost pride.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Police probe ‘reckless’ shooting incident in DerryPolice probe ‘reckless’ shooting incident in Derry

Man arrested on suspicion of 2007 murderMan arrested on suspicion of 2007 murder

PSNI chief ‘not threatening parents with removal of children’PSNI chief ‘not threatening parents with removal of children’

Failure to compensate abuse victims ‘shocking’ – Lord Chief JusticeFailure to compensate abuse victims ‘shocking’ – Lord Chief Justice

TOPIC: Northern Ireland

More in this Section

Marine safety experts warn of dangers of modifying boats after drowningMarine safety experts warn of dangers of modifying boats after drowning

Christian Brothers to pay outstanding €6.8m to redress organisationChristian Brothers to pay outstanding €6.8m to redress organisation

Funeral of Nora Quoirin to be held in BelfastFuneral of Nora Quoirin to be held in Belfast

'Too easy to lie back and do nothing': Father of Irish doctor killed in Air France crash to appeal court decision'Too easy to lie back and do nothing': Father of Irish doctor killed in Air France crash to appeal court decision


Lifestyle

Hannah Stephenson has advice on choosing plants that don’t tend to succumb to box blightHedge your bets: Advice on choosing plants that don’t succumb to box blight

Macroom Flower & Garden Club hosts a floral demonstration with Helen Cusack AOIFA entitled ‘Hidden Gems of Autumn including ideas for wedding flowers’ on Thursday, September 12Garden notes: Lots to do all over Cork in the coming week

All the fun of the fair in Cork tomorrow will quickly be followed by all the fun of the fair in Dublin next week.Exciting antiques events that offer plenty of scope for collectors

There are many advantages to growing this tasty fruit, says Fiann Ó NualláinRaspberry ripples: Planting and picking the tasty treat

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 04, 2019

  • 7
  • 22
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »