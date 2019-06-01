NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Ian Bailey's solicitor brands guilty verdict a 'grotesque miscarriage of justice'

Ian Bailey. Pic: Dan Linehan
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, June 01, 2019 - 07:18 AM

Ian Bailey's solicitor has said yesterday's verdict against his client in France is a "grotesque miscarriage of justice".

French authorities have ordered a new European arrest warrant after the 62-year-old was convicted in his absence of the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in west Cork in 1996.

Bailey’s solicitor Frank Buttimer said his client is incredibly distressed.

He said: "I kind of saw what's been going on out there in the media just like everybody else, but he was not represented by anybody in the court.

"It was really no more than, what I would call, a rubberstamping exercise of a predetermined position of guilt on the part of Ian Bailey by the so-called French criminal justice system."

Mr Buttimer said his client is innocent “in this country, in spite of what has been done to him in the other country” and that he would continue to support Bailey, who had been through a “nightmare”.

Frank Buttimer

“It is incredibly distressing,” Mr Buttimer said.

