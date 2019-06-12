News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ian Bailey ordered to pay €115,000 to family of Sophie Tuscan du Plantier

Ian Bailey. Picture: Dan Linehan
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 12, 2019 - 03:11 PM

Ian Bailey has been ordered by a French judge to pay €115,000 in compensation to the family of Sophie Tuscan du Plantier.

The 39-year-old film producer was found dead near Schull in West Cork on December 23, 1996.

Last month, a French court convicted Mr Bailey of her murder in a trial which the 62-year-old did not attend.

He was sentenced to 25 years in prison and a warrant for his arrest was issued by Judge Frédérique Aline.

Ms du Plantier’s family, including her only child, Pierre Louis Baudey Vignaud, hugged each other after the verdict was issued.

The trial was the culmination of an 11-year campaign by the family and an association of friends to find out the truth about Ms du Plantier’s death.

Bailey has always denied any involvement in Ms du Plantier’s death and the DPP has repeatedly ruled there was insufficient evidence to charge him with the crime.

Following last month's verdict, Mr Bailey’s solicitor, Frank Buttimer, called the verdict a “grotesque miscarriage of justice”.

